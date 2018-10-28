Fantastic turnout at this year's October Fest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association threw a blast Saturday at its annual October Fest.
Families engaged in an array of activities and organizers say they are excited and pleased about the turnout.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Africa not creating enough jobs for booming youth population
- JSU players react to HC Tony Hughes' departure
- South Dakota to carry out first execution since 2012
- Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony