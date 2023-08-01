JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new festival will honor the legacy of Jackson’s historic Farish Street.

The inaugural Farish Forward Festival will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5. There will be vendors from across the state, who will sell food, clothes, jewelry and other products.

The festival will also include music, a kids play zone, and a school supply giveaway.

Organizers said they want to revitalize Farish Street and return the area to its roots as an economic mecca for artisans. They also want to highlight the unique culture of Jackson and Mississippi as a whole.

“It is going to be amazing. I am so excited about this. This is something that came to me. Because I grew up here on Farish Street, and we always had the Farish Street Festival knowing now where the street is and what’s in the plans and what we have to look forward to in the future. I wanted to get traffic down here and get back into that family-friendly environment that we use to have. Building community, building economic development, getting the people out here to listen to music, have fun, arts and everything,” said Aikisha Holly Colon with the Farish Forward Festival.

Organizers plan to have free water and fans on hand to help people beat the heat.