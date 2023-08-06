JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Jackson’s historic Farish Street District, the first-ever Farish Forward Festival was held on Saturday, August 5.

Amid the high temperatures, the festival saw a resilient community turn out in full force. Local vendors, food trucks and musicians were set up at the event.

“I’ve been to the snow cone shop over there. They’re giving out free snow cones, so I’m about to go back down there. Get me some strawberry cakes. And we got free school supplies,” said one attendee.

Business owners said the event was an opportunity to attract new customers.

“Quite a bit just to be a part of an event like this that’s bringing the community together, that’s bringing the community out. We have organizations that are giving back to the community,” said Sybil Meadows, part business owner at Corni’val Popcorn.

Festival founder Aikisha Holly Colon said she’s trying to bring Farish Street back to what it once was, a thriving economic and cultural hub in the heart of Jackson.

“A while ago, in the early 1900s, people used to come from all over the state to Farish Street to sell their goods, their produce, their products and get the support of the community,” she said.

Meadows hopes events like this festival will extend to other parts of downtown Jackson.