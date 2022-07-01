JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson.

“We’re wanting to give back to them and have a great experience meeting them, talking to them, and telling them we care, and that Mississippi still cares about our veterans,” explained Kyle Cockrell, Owner of Cockrell Farmers Market.

The watermelons were grown in Smith County by Garner Farms in Mize.

The veterans homes in Collins and Jackson each house 150 residents.