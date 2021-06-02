‘Farmers Market Features’ to begin June 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host the new Farmers Market Features, on the first Thursday of each month beginning Thursday, June 3, through Thursday, November 4 at 11:30 a.m.

“We’re excited to bring a speaker series for the first time to the Mississippi Farmers Market,” said Commissioner Gipson. “We invite the public to attend where they can grab a hot and fresh meal from the City Limits Café while listening to exceptional speakers discuss our state’s diverse and impressive agriculture industry.”

This month’s feature speaker will be Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, with different speakers every month.

The City Limits Café, located inside of the Mississippi Farmers Market, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for breakfast and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch every weekday; it is also open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday.

For additional information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com,