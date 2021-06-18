Fast Fiber Internet access expands into Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – TEC, a leading provider of Fast Fiber Internet to rural communities across the Southeast, will now provide Fast Fiber Internet to Forest, Lake and Morton communities.

“This is a great development opportunity for Scott County, we are excited that TEC is bringing

us Fast Fiber Internet,” said District 75, State Representative Tom Miles.

With Fast Fiber Internet from TEC, neighbors will be able to telecommute, access digital learning, work with physicians by telemedicine, and stream online video services.

“We are excited to expand our services to more locations in Scott County and to see the positive impact this access will bring to the area. It is projects like these that are truly making the difference in closing the digital divide that currently exists in our rural communities, and TEC is committed to continuing our efforts in increasing connectivity in areas that need it most,” said Joey Garner, TEC Executive Vice President

This project is the fourth of a seven-phase build-out across central Mississippi. Construction is scheduled to be completed this Fall with service installations to begin promptly after.