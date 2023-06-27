JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular pizza chain based in New Orleans is looking to establish locations in the Jackson-metro area.

According to the company, pizza chain Fat Boy’s Pizza was recognized as one of nine U.S. Breakout Brands. Fat Boy’s Pizza is eyeing potential locations in Brandon, Canton, Clinton, Madison, Pearl, and Ridgeland.

Since first opening in Metairie, Louisiana, in 2019, the brand has become known for its 30-inch pizzas, the world’s largest pizza slice, and expansive daiquiri menu. Based on the success of its Hattiesburg location, Vice President of Operations Casey Biehl believes that Fat Boy’s will do well in the metro.

“We’re ready to give Mississippi residents more to love,” Biehl said. “Our Hattiesburg location near Southern Miss convinced us we need to have more of a presence in Mississippi.”

Fat Boy’s now operates nine locations in three states— six in Louisiana, one in Hattiesburg and one in Richmond, Texas. In addition to its traditional restaurants, Fat Boy’s has rolled out two “Express” locations since late 2022. These smaller, more compact restaurants feature a drive-thru, condensed menu and kiosk ordering.

Fat Boy’s Pizza also features the unique and popular 2-Foot Challenge. Anyone who eats an entire 2-foot slice of pizza in seven minutes or less gets a Fat Boy’s Pizza T-Shirt and a $20 gift card. If you beat the current record (39 seconds), you will be $10,000 richer.