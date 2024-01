CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 80.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5 at the intersection of Highway 80 and Morrison Drive. Officials with the City of Clinton said the crash involved one vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation. Officials said Highway 80 has been reduced to two lanes until the site has been cleared.