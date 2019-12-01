Fatal crash in Simpson County, 1 dead

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on MS-13 near the Strong River in Simpson County.

Reports say that a motorcycle and a Hyundai passenger car were involved in the crash.

Both of the vehicles were traveling southbound when the Hyundai collided into the rear of the motorcycle ejecting the rider.

The person on the motorcycle died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

This crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the notification of next of kin.