RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police responded to a fatal accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Friday, October 20.

The crash occurred on the Natchez Trace between Interstate 55 and Highway 51. The Madison County coroner said one person was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified.

Ridgeland officers are assisting with the accident, while Natchez Trace rangers are investigating the crash.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers were notified about the crash around 5:45 a.m.

Police said the Natchez Trace will be closed for an unspecified amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.