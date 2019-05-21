Fatal shooting suspect charged with capital murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - JPD made an arrest for a fatal shooting that happened last week.

24-year-old Eugene Mays is charged with capital murder related to the death of Bobby Ward.

Mays has appeared in court and was denied bond.

The motive is believed to be robbery.

Additional arrests for this incident are possible.

According to JPD, the investigation is ongoing.