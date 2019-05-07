Fatality on Revels Street under investigation
Neighbors say a woman dealing with mental issues may be connected
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A woman is in police custody as a death investigation moves forward.
Police tell us a man is dead inside of a home on Revels Avenue.
A woman, who several neighbors describe to us as being paranoid schizophrenic, is being held for questioning.
This is a developing story.
