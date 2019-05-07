Fatality on Revels Street under investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. JPD investigates a murder on Revels Street [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A woman is in police custody as a death investigation moves forward.

Police tell us a man is dead inside of a home on Revels Avenue.

A woman, who several neighbors describe to us as being paranoid schizophrenic, is being held for questioning.

This is a developing story.

