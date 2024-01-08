CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a father and son were shot.

The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 7 at a home in the 200 block of Boyd Street.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Derrick Mack, 46, and his son, 25-year-old Quindarius Mack, were shot at the location. According to the chief, Derrick Mack died at Merit Health Madison.

Brown said the shooting happened at the home of Michael Morment, who is considered a person of interest in the case. Morment was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.