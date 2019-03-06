Father of Cam'Rom speaks about his son's impact he had on others Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The city of Clinton mourns the death of two teens killed in a car crash.

The father of 15-year-old Cam'Ron Dowell spoke to WJTV about the impact his son had on others.

Cam'Ron was killed in an accident last month, along with his friend De'Anthony Bunch.

The two of them were students at Sumner Junior Hill School.

Cam'Ron's father, Terrance Dowell said his son will always be remembered as being happy, a good friend and someone who is always willing to help other people.

"He was a learner. He always wanted to learn new things. I'm a drummer myself, he always wanted to play the drums. He always wanted to play music. He always wanted to go places. He was a good kid."

