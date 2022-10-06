JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers.

According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital.

Family members said they are grateful that the other passenger in the vehicle is alive and that his kids were not in the car. Now, they want answers.

“Well, grief, you know, we lose… we lose a child, you know, who is on, and your child is taken away from you, not knowing the circumstances already in an environment where demographically, we’re losing just thousands and thousands of children,” said William Drake, Lewis’ father.

Lewis leaves behind two children.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety about the case. They said the shooting is still under investigation.