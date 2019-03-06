Father of teen, charged with killing mom, reacts after judge sets $100k bond Video

PIKE, COUNTY. (WJTV) - The 14-year-old Pike county girl accused of killing her mother appeared in court and could get out of jail.

Two months after Amaryionna Hall and her sister were accused of stabbing and shooting their mother.

It is a case that has rocked the small Magnolia community.

Now the judge has ordered the case to a Pike County grand jury and set a bond of $100,000.

Eddie Issac Father of Amaryionna Hall says, "My only concern is right now is trying to bond her out of here," Eddie Issac, the father of Hall said.

Hall's father first spoke to WJTV in an exclusive interview weeks after the murders.

He says his priority now is to get his daughter out of jail.

"I'm just saying I just hope I can just get my daughter out, when she can come home cause staying locked up in a year or two that's not good for her, " Issac said.

The father wants the case to be placed into youth court and alleged there were a lot of mistruths taking place in court.

"I feel that it was a lot of lies and that's the reason I did hire me a lawyer," Issac said. "Because it knew it was more to this than what people were saying."

The judge will decide if the case should be transferred to juvenile court.

Hall's 12-year-old sister was also arrested and charged as a juvenile at the time of the alleged killing of their mother Ericka Hall.

The court placed restrictions on Hall if she's able to post bail, including living with her father upon release and she cannot leave McComb.

