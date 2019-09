Retro film production accessories still life. Concept of filmmaking. Smoke effect on background

In Oxford, they looking for Caucasian men for a background role in a Faulkner Film.

The age range they are seeking is 30s to 60s. The men can choose between two dates June 10 or June 11 to be a part of the project.

The film by William Faulkner is called “The Past is Never Dead”.

To be a part of the film, send an email of current photos to faulknerfilms2019@gmail.com.

Be sure to include your name, age, contact number, and city/state in which you live. ​​​​​