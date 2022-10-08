LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7.

The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place on West Industrial Park Road.

Amari Scott, 19, of Fayette, was initially taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with two collapsed lungs, among other injuries.

According to the newspaper, David Jackson, 43, also of Fayette, was charged with the attempted murder of his stepson. The shooting remains under investigation.