CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 64-year-old Fayette man.

The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday, October 4 on Highway 61 near Port Gibson.

According to MHP, a Toyota Camry, driven by Isaac Colenberg, was traveling south on the highway and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Troopers said Colenberg died at the scene. The driver of the F-150 was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Vicksburg with non-life threatening injuries.