VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a Fayette man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 1600 block of Crawford Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 26-year-old Kelvion Winston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police said they’re conducting interviews of people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.