JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette Discount Drugs, located in Fayette, Mississippi, agreed to pay the United States $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act. Prosecutors said the business failed to maintain complete and accurate records of controlled substances.

The present civil investigation stemmed from a report alleging diversion of controlled substances. Fayette Discount Drugs cooperated with the DEA’s investigation, and a DEA inspection revealed that, between June 2020 and July 2022, Fayette Discount Drugs failed to keep complete, timely, and accurate inventories and records regarding the receipt and dispensing of Schedule II, III, IV, and V controlled substances, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, codeine, alprazolam, and testosterone.

As a result, prosecutors said thousands of doses of controlled substances could not be accounted for.

“This settlement illustrates the United States Attorney’s Office’s continued commitment to combating the opioid epidemic,” said U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca. “Part of our strategy is making sure that registered opioid handlers keep accurate records of these highly addictive and extremely dangerous drugs. Our office is committed to working collaboratively with our agency counterparts to ensure that pharmacies in this district are doing their part to address the national opioid crisis. I am glad that Fayette Discount Drugs acknowledges the seriousness of the CSA’s requirements, recognizes the gaps in its past practices, and intends to put measures in place to prevent the loss and diversion of controlled substances.”

The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of civil or criminal liability.