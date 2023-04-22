JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police arrested a 65-year-old man for arson.

According to police, firefighters received a call about a fire at a home on Shannon Street just after 6:30 p.m. on April 14. They said the homeowner and his wife were not home at the time of the fire.

Fayette police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office began to investigate the cause of the fire.

They said the investigation led to the arrest of Charles E. Oliver, 65. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with arson.

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the fire can contact the Fayette Police Department at 601-786-3333.