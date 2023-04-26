JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police announced an additional arrest was made in connection to an arson investigation.

According to police, Elvis E. Colenberg, Sr., was arrested on April 25 and charged with conspiracy to commit the crime of arson.

The fire happened at a home on Shannon Street just after 6:30 p.m. on April 14. The homeowners, A.J. and Mary Wyatt, where not at the location at the time of the fire.

The Natchez Democrat reported Mary Wyatt was found dead in Port Gibson shortly after being questioned earlier this week by Fayette police about a fire that destroyed the home. Investigators with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office believe her death was a suicide.

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Fayette police previously arrested Charles E. Oliver, 65, in connection to the case. Both Oliver and Colenburg were released after posting bond.

The investigation is ongoing in the case. Anyone with information on the fire can contact the Fayette Police Department at 601-786-3333.