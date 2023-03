RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were seen at a Ridgeland building on Wednesday, March 1.

They responded to a building on Highland Colony Parkway. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said his officers assisted the FBI.

Marshay Lawson, the public affairs specialist for the FBI Jackson Division, said the agency cannot share details due to this being an ongoing investigation.

Lawson said there is not a threat to the public.