Federal Agencies in Mississippi remain open during shutdown

While the debates continue in Washington on how to fund and open back up the government, the question now comes what happens to federal workers and military members affected by this shutdown? Well for some it means staying home without pay, but for others business must go on as usual.



The U.S Army Corp of Engineers who in the past have seen impacts from a government shutdown, but from this one each day of the federal government being closed still means another day at the office for them.



“Here we operate off of the civil works business line,” Col. Michael Derosier said. “Within the Corp of engineers, primarily navigation, flood risk management, and emergency management.”



Being a part of the department of defense, and having their budgets already approved, Vicksburg employees of the Army Corp of engineers are still fulfilling their daily routines despite the federal government closed.



“Our primary appropriation is energy and water along with defense appropriations,” Derosier continued. “Along with military construction and veterans appropriations.”



Being one of the largest civil works districts in the nation and playing a huge role in the regions water ways, the army engineers Vicksburg district is crucial to public safety.



“In a lot of cases the work that we do with the Corp of Engineers is essential to public safety,” Derosier explained. “We’re often excepted because our work involves public safety and emergency response as well.”



From monitoring river levels for flood control, to producing hydropower energy, and environmental restoration, Corp of Engineers job have also been key to growing tourism in the area and are determined to keep working.



“Certainly important for us to stay focused on the mission in hand,” Derosier stated. “Again under the current bill appropriations passed were able to execute our mission here in the Vicksburg district.”



The Army Corp of Engineers did say in the past they have been affected by other shutdowns, but even then they still keep emergency teams out in the field to operate along the Mississippi water ways for public safety.