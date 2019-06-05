Federal Grants by USDA could mean aid for some Delta flood victims

Agriculture, farmland and homeowners in the Delta have not caught a break since February with backwater flooding, but some federal aid may finally be on the horizon.

Those impacted can now apply for grants with the Rural Development branch of the USDA.

They call it the Housing Preservation Grants project and there are many purposes to it, but its main focus is to repair or rehab low income rural housing and other non-profits damaged.

It’s been a long stressful battle for Delta towns to stay afloat, but help can finally arrive through the USDA.

“It’s actually perfect for a situation that’s going on in the Delta for the storms,” Public Affairs Director Justin Wilkes said.

Though individual homeowners can’t apply, the program does allow towns and counties to send their leaders to apply for grants with their local areas rural development director.

“If you’re with a Board of Supervisors, or if you’re a Mayor and wanted to apply for this program for assistance they would be eligible to apply,” Wilkes explained. “But again it’s geared towards low-income communities and distress communities so with the issues going on in the Delta right now they would clearly qualify.”

If approved Delta communities could then use that money and resource to build back damaged homes, churches and other accessories locals lost to the backwater flood.

“Repair or replace electrical wiring, foundation issues, roofs, heating systems and water and waste disposal systems,” Wilkes continued. “It can also be used for laboring materials and handicap accessibility features.”

Also eligible to apply for assistance are non-profits like churches in need of repair after flooding out along with the surrounding area.

“The best suggestion I can give is just reach out to your areas office,” Wilkes said. “In the Delta that’s area 3 that would be led by Ms. Thelma Glasgow, but they can also call our state office.”

Those in low-income communities and non-profits not impacted by Delta floods can also apply. They would need to prove they are in a low income rural area with damaged property.

In all the USDA will put $16 million into this project. To apply and reach the rural development director in charge of the delta area you can call Thelma Glasgow at 662-226-4441. The main state office in Jackson can also be reached at 601-965-4316.

The deadline for all eligible applicants to apply is at 5:00p.m. on July 8th.