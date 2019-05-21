Federal judge hears ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ arguments, hearing ends without ruling

Federal Judge Carlton Reeves heard arguments on the state’s recent attempt to limit the weeks in which a woman could get an abortion.

The latest law is a 6 week fetal heartbeat bill.

Judge Reeves did not make a ruling on the preliminary injunction the Jackson Women‘s Health Organization was requesting, but lawyers from Mississippi’s only abortion clinic remain hopeful.

Courtrooms across the country are taking up a new wave of abortion lawsuits and Mississippi has become center stage in the 6 week fetal heartbeat bill.

“We’re asking the court to block the law before it takes effect on July 1st because it would essentially extinguish the right to abortion in this state because it bans abortion before many people even know they’re pregnant it’s essential a total ban on abortion,” said Hillary Schneller a staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

That’s the position of the Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, however the state argues the law it is based on is not a ban and the law is based on objective medical findings.

However Judge Reeves didn’t seem to buy it saying the state legislature’s action on passing the 6 week abortion ban “smacks of defiance” to the court.

“While he didn’t rule today i think he was extremely skeptical of the state’s attempt to justify a 6 week ban,” said Schneller

The state argues that it respects the ruling of Reeves on the 15 week ban he struck down in the fall as unconstitutional.

Adding the state does disagree with the merits of the ruling and says this six week ban is a new law to protect the sanctity of life.

“We know that what we’re here for and we know that these women need us here,” said Shannon Brewer the Jackson Women’s Health Organization Director said.

Because this is ongoing litigation the Attorney General’s office cannot comment.

