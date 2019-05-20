Federal Judge will consider Mississippi’s 6 week ‘Heartbeat Bill’

Mississippi’s six week fetal heartbeat abortion bill will face a court battle tomorrow.

Arguments will be made in front of Judge Carlton Reeves and he is no stranger to striking down Mississippi abortion laws.

The state’s only abortion clinic is requesting that Mississippi‘s 6 week abortion ban is struck down.

According to one constitutional expert they may get their wish

Matt Steffey, professor of law at Mississippi College School of Law said, “Based on current law and based on how Judge Reeves and other judges across the country have handled these sorts of cases since these laws have been passed it would seem likely that Judge Reeves will issue a preliminary injunction.”

It’s unknown if Reeves will make a decision tomorrow, but those opposing the law could get him to rule quickly

“It is likely that those challenging the law will be able to show that under existing law they’ll win and that the women who might need these services in the meantime will suffer irreparable harm,” said Steffey.

Reeves ruled a less restrictive 15 week abortion ban unconstitutional— however, Steffey says each case is seen on its on merits.

“Like with the Alabama law that the state understands that until the U.S. Supreme Court changes course these laws is going to meet the same fate — that while the judge’s ruling on previous laws isn’t technically binding because it’s a new law it’s very instructive,” said Steffey.

Governors in Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio have signed abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Iowa’s most recent fetal heartbeat abortion ban was ruled unconstitutional in January.

Attorney General Jim Hood’s office is defending the law on behalf of the state and his office could not comment on ongoing litigation.

WJTV 12 also reached out to the governor’s office for a statement— he has not responded.