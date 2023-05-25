YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal prisoner was sentenced to 20 months in prison for assault on a federal officer.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said Jason Beasley’s sentence will run consecutively to his current federal sentence.

According to court documents, Beasley, 49, was a federal prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City and assaulted a federal officer who was in the performance of his duties.

LaMarca said Beasley was subsequently questioned and admitted to assaulting the officer. He pled guilty on February 16, 2023.

The United States Bureau of Prisons investigated the case.