MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial for former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock has been continued until August 2023.

The Madison County Journal reported U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate set the new trial date to August 7.

Warnock has been charged with bribery and wire fraud that allegedly occurred during his time at Canton Municipal Utilities after he was fired by Madison County.

Warnock’s attorneys said they need more time to go through pages of discovery that were presented by the prosecution. He was scheduled to go on trial on June 5.

Former Canton Municipal Utilities Chairman Cleveland Anderson and former Canton aldermen Andrew Grant and Eric Gilkey pled guilty to bribery charges in connection to the case.