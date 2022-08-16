BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Dee Bates, the 14th Judicial District Attorney, said prosecutors plan to take evidence to a grand jury in the case of shots being fired at a FedEx driver in Brookhaven.

The incident happened in January 2022.

The Daily Leader reported Bates said the Brookhaven Police Department is working to obtain other evidence in the case. Once they have that, it will be turned over to prosecutors to go to the next available grand jury.

A father and son, Gregory Charles Case and Brandon Case, were arrested earlier this year after allegedly firing shots at 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson, who delivered a package on Junior Trail NE.

Police said the delivery driver was exiting the Case’s driveway on Junior Trail at 7:30 p.m. on January 24 after making a delivery. They said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the vehicle from exiting the drive.

The FedEx driver fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55.

The father and son later surrendered to police on February 1. Brandon Case was charged with aggravated assault/shooting into a vehicle and was released on a $150,000 bond. Gregory Case was charged with conspiracy to commit assault and released on a $75,000 bond.