FedEx Launches New HBCU Employment Program at MVSU

Today, FedEx Logistics launched a program to establish satellite Express Clearance Operations office on the Mississippi Valley State University campus.
The program’s mission is to connect people and possibilities to deliver a better future for all team members, customers, suppliers, and communities. Students are offered part-time employment with the ECO organization while they are in college, with the potential to be hired full-time with FXL upon graduation. “The FedEx Logistics HBCU employment program is a unique program where the social benefit is just as important as the economic. We are creating a pipeline of diverse talent for our world-class customs brokerage operations. Through this initiative, FedEx is connecting people with possibilities,” Bethany Rocheleau, VP of U.S. Brokerage, FedEx Trade Networks.