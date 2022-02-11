BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – After FedEx allegedly halted compensation of D’Monterrio Gibson, a Black FedEx driver who claims he was chased shot at by two white men in Brookhaven, the company has reinstated his pay to January 31, 2022.

According to Attorney Carlos Moore, Gibson will get paid for the last week on Friday, February 11.

Gregory Charles Case and his son, Brandon Case, were arrested in January 2022 for allegedly chasing and shooting at Demonterrio Gibson, 24. The incident allegedly happened when Gibson was dropping off a package. There were no injuries.

Gregory Case has been charged with conspiracy, and Brandon Case has been charged with shooting into a motor vehicle.