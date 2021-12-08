Feeding America CEO visits Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, visited the Mississippi Food Network in Jackson on Wednesday.

Feeding America has a network of 200 food banks across the country, including in Mississippi. The purpose of Babineaux-Fontenot’s visit was to see the work of the Mississippi Food Network first hand.

“So far since the pandemic started, by the end of this year, I will have visited about 100 of our members all across the country, and I find the same basic things every place that I go. I find people who are struggling, and I find people who stepping up to help remarkable generation across this generosity across the state great nation. I see it everywhere that I go, and I’ve certainly seen it here,” she said.

“She’s been out visiting food banks since she became CEO of Feeding America, and we’re just grateful that she took the time out of her busy schedule, to come here to see what we do here in Mississippi, at Mississippi Food Network and the work that we’ve been blessed to be able to do in terms of getting food to those who need it in the state of Mississippi,” said Charles Beady, CEO of the Mississippi Food Network.

The Mississippi Food Network has its own network of more than 400 agencies statewide the provided 35 million meals last year.