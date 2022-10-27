JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fertile Ground Beer Co. will begin distributing its products to bars and restaurants across Jackson on October 31.

The company opened in the Jackson area in May 2022 in the Belhaven Town Center. Officials with the brewery have partnered with Capital City Beverage to distribute their products.

Matt Jefferies, CEO of Fertile Ground Beer Co., said they believed in branching out to increase marketing through their business.

“It just a great opportunity for us to get a little more extension on our region, so we’re excited about that,” he said.

Jefferies said it’s been an exciting and humbling experience working on the brewery for almost six years.

“You know, it’s very exciting being able to toast to the beers that we made right here in Jackson, so having to share that experience with others just bring a lot of joy to us,” he stated.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. and Capital City Beverages have planned an official “Launch Week” for beginning Monday, October 31 through Friday, November 4. Throughout the week, they will be rolling out several of their products each night at a participating restaurant or bar.

There will also be a beer crawl on Thursday, November 3 during Fondren LIVE, which will include stops at several restaurants throughout the Fondren District.