JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson business owners came together to bring a music-filled weekend to the city.

Fondren Guitars is one of the businesses hosting the events for the Music in the City Memorial Day Weekend Festival.

After the cancelation of JXN Fest, owner Patrick Harkins said they still wanted to bring some good, safe fun to the city.

“We need to show that we are the city with soul. We’re going to continue to have fun events and have things for people to do and always have something exciting going on in Jackson. We’re going to have live music all night. We’ve got six exciting bans that were originally scheduled to play at JXN Fest, which is canceled. What we did is we were able to take a lot of those bands and bring them here. They’re still able to perform and put on a show. I know a lot of people are excited about seeing them and they’re excited about performing,” said Harkins.

Harkins noted that although the festival birthed from an unfortunate situation, this weekend could potentially be the start of a new annual festival in Jackson.