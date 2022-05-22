JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local groups are coming together to host an annual festival in hopes of stimulating economic growth in Jackson.

The Business Association of Midtown, in partnership with Magnolia Sunset Markets, hosted the 8th Annual Midfest at Midtown Depot.

People flocked to the street festival to shop and buy from local vendors. Art, jewelry, clothes, food and a variety of wellness products were available. Guests were entertained with live music from local artists.

Organizers said the event is not only for the community, but serves as a chance for vendors to network with one another.

“So much creativity in Jackson and Mississippi. They get to network with each other. They get to feed off the creative energy. It’s a lot of energy. We just look forward to that. It’s just a great thing to bring so many creatives together,” said Business Association of Midtown Vice President Tonja Murphy.

“I’m a small business owner in the Midtown neighborhood. It’s important to bring those together because we can all go together and learn together,” said Business Association of Midtown President Roderick Red.

The event was created to promote business and the creative culture in the city while also stimulating Jackson’s economic market.