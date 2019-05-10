Fifth arrest made in death of Biloxi police officer

A fifth person is now in jail, charged in the death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen, who was gunned down outside the city’s police station on May 5.
Andre A. Sullivan, 18, was arrested late Thursday night and is charged with accessory after the fact in the capital murder investigation. He is being held at Harrison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Two additional suspects were charged late Wednesday with accessory after the fact in the officer’s death. Dalentez Brice, 20, and Joshua Kovach, 21, are also being held at Harrison County Jail.
Darian Atkinson, 19, is accused of shooting Officer McKeithen on May 5 outside the Biloxi Police Department. He was arrested the day after the shooting in Wiggins.
Darian’s brother Davian Atkinson, 21, is also in jail facing a charge of accessory after the fact in the death. In the arrest report, authorities said Davian Atkinson transported his brother after the shooting and allowed the 19-year-old to make phone calls while he was on the run from police.
The details of the latest arrests have not been made available but we hope to learn more Friday when Brice and Kovach have their initial appearance in court.
The Atkinson brothers had their first court appearance on Wednesday.