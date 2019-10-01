Fifth Case Of Lung Illness Related to Vaping in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports another case of a vaping related illness in the state.

This brings the total to five for the state of Mississippi.

According to MSDH, Mississippi is part of a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease or lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products (vaping). Nationwide, as of September 24, there have been 805 cases of lung illness reported from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been reported from 10 states. While many of the cases in the U.S. report vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in addition to nicotine products, no specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause of illness. Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions: