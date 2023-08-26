NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Another man has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported Carl Evans, 37, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and grand larceny. Investigators believe Evans conspired with others to commit murder.

The shooting occurred on May 5, 2023. Investigators said the suspects opened fire in a crowded parking lot, killing two people and injuring three others.

The victims were identified as Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, 19.

On May 9, police arrested 25-year-old Kadeem Conner, of Natchez, and 32-year-old Mark Mitchell, of Natchez, in connection to the shooting. They were each charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

On June 16, police arrested Douglas Mazique, 28, and also charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.

On July 12, 27-year-old Tywone Marquise Noble, of Purvis, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police are working to find a 22-year-old man in connection to the double homicide. They said there are five warrants for 22-year-old Jamionte Davis.

Southwest MS Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Davis.

Anyone with information on Davis’ current location can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.