HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Edwards.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 21-year-old Kaniya Jones was arrested on Wednesday, July 26 and charged with murder.

The sheriff said deputies responded to Brandon Arms Apartments on Highway 467 on Friday, July 14. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old had been shot multiple times and was being transported to River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.

The sheriff said the teen was identified as Denarius Hayes. He was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 17-year-old Raymond Townsend. He was arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Youth Detention Center.

On Monday, July 24, the sheriff said Hayes died from his injuries at UMMC. Townsend’s charged was upgraded to murder.

Kaniya Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Demarcus Mixon (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Campbell (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Raymond Townsend (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Keith Lee (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff , another suspect was identified as 20-year-old Keith Lee. He was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

The sheriff said two more men were arrested in connection to the shooting. Demarcus Mixon, 19, and Justin Campbell, 21, have both been charged with murder. They are being held in the Hinds County Detention Center.