JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on the Hinds County ballot shortage, a brawl happened on the steps of the courthouse.

The fight appears to have involved family members of the missing Jackson woman Latasha Crump Coleman.

Coleman was last seen on Tuesday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Valley Lane in Hinds County.

Latasha Crump Coleman (Courtesy: MBI)

Hinds County Supervisor David Archive, District 2, could be seen leading the family away. Some people were handcuffed on the steps of the courthouse after the fight.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said five adults were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. They are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.