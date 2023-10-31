RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Coburn Supply Company is partnering with The Mustard Seed to provide support to neighbors in need.

Each year, Coburn’s selects one local nonprofit organization to support through our Fill the Tub Drive. Their goal is to raise enough supplies to fill a standard freestanding tub onsite at their showroom location.

Starting November 6, 2023, Coburn’s in Richland will collect items in support of The Mustard Seed, a local non-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of adults with developmental disabilities. Donors can drop off the supplies at Coburn’s Richland storefront by December 15, 2023.

Donations:

Gift Cards – Walmart/Kroger/Amazon/Target/Local Restaurants/Local Theaters

Disinfecting Wipes or Spray

Paper Plates, Bowls, Food Boats

Plastic Cups, Plastic Spoons, Plastic Forks

Nitrile Gloves (Size L)

Laundry Detergent Pods (Brand: All Free and Clear)

Febreze or Spray Air Fresheners

Regular Colored Markers (Crayola Type)

Dry Erase Markers

Paint Brushes (Artist type, variety pack)

Activity Books (Crossword, Word Find, Sudoku, Adult Coloring Books)

Gardening Gloves

Over-the-ear Wired Headphones (Sony or Equal – not Bluetooth)

White Noise Sound Machine

DVDs (G/PG Rated)

Fun T-Shirts (M-XXL)

Dish Towels

Bath Towels

Hammock Chairs (Hammaka Air Chair)

VR Headsets (Oculus – used for emotional and occupational therapy

Coburn’s Supply of Greater Jackson is located at 106 Sanders Cove in Richland. The business is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.