RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Coburn Supply Company is partnering with The Mustard Seed to provide support to neighbors in need.
Each year, Coburn’s selects one local nonprofit organization to support through our Fill the Tub Drive. Their goal is to raise enough supplies to fill a standard freestanding tub onsite at their showroom location.
Starting November 6, 2023, Coburn’s in Richland will collect items in support of The Mustard Seed, a local non-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of adults with developmental disabilities. Donors can drop off the supplies at Coburn’s Richland storefront by December 15, 2023.
Donations:
- Gift Cards – Walmart/Kroger/Amazon/Target/Local Restaurants/Local Theaters
- Disinfecting Wipes or Spray
- Paper Plates, Bowls, Food Boats
- Plastic Cups, Plastic Spoons, Plastic Forks
- Nitrile Gloves (Size L)
- Laundry Detergent Pods (Brand: All Free and Clear)
- Febreze or Spray Air Fresheners
- Regular Colored Markers (Crayola Type)
- Dry Erase Markers
- Paint Brushes (Artist type, variety pack)
- Activity Books (Crossword, Word Find, Sudoku, Adult Coloring Books)
- Gardening Gloves
- Over-the-ear Wired Headphones (Sony or Equal – not Bluetooth)
- White Noise Sound Machine
- DVDs (G/PG Rated)
- Fun T-Shirts (M-XXL)
- Dish Towels
- Bath Towels
- Hammock Chairs (Hammaka Air Chair)
- VR Headsets (Oculus – used for emotional and occupational therapy
Coburn’s Supply of Greater Jackson is located at 106 Sanders Cove in Richland. The business is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.