JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dixie National Rodeo brings people from all across the country to Jackson to compete during the three-week rodeo season.

“I’ve been around the rodeo for 30 plus years. I started as a bullfighter and ended up helping these guys with the rodeo stock and stuff. This is only the second year that I’ve been here, and this is a great rodeo to come to. And such a big rodeo and well known, a legendary rodeo. The people who put this on are a legendary rodeo company,” said Mike Anderson, who is from Montana.

For one contestant, each time he rides onto the dirt, it’s a pure adrenaline rush.

“It’s about like jumping out of an airplane. It’s 100% adrenaline rush. You come out of the box on your horse running about 35 miles an hour, you slide off the side of your horse, grab a 600-pound steer by the horns, running full speed. You got to slow him down,” said Troy Smotherman, a steer wrestler.

All coming in with the mindset to win. One livestock competitor says the preparations start preconception.

“Sometimes it even starts with that. But before that, we make breeding decisions, trying to figure out how to mate our cattle so they’ll have calves and they come here one day and perform and compete well in the show. It really starts before conception on these calves, a lot of cases,” said Cobie Rutherford, an angus heifers exhibitor.

The final day of the rodeo is February 19.