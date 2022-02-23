JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owner of Fine & Dandy has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant’s landlord on allegations of fraud.

Owner Ray-Scott Miller said his landlord agreed to accept half of rent for six months during the COVID pandemic. However, he claims the landlord overcharged for rent during that time period. When confronted about the charges, the landlord demanded that the full price of rent be paid.

Following the demand, Miller said he paid the full rent according to the price in the lease agreement. He did not pay the interest charged by his landlord. He claimed the landlord stated the payment was insufficient.

Miller said he then made his landlord aware that he had filed suit, and his landlord threatened to evict him.

He also added that Fine & Dandy will be relocating, and he expects to reopen the restaurant in 2023.