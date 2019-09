JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A fire at the new Trade Mark on the fairgrounds had many people worried, but it was quickly put out by the Jackson Fire Department.

Insulation at the new site caught on fire around 10:15 Wednesday morning, alarming travelers with heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Commissioner Andy Gipson is on the Gulf Coast but was informed about the fire by his team.

Gipson sent out a statement via Twitter, saying the fire will not affect any activities on the fairgrounds.