HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire burned 120 acres in Hinds County on Friday, November 3.

Officials with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) said the fire happened near Flowers Road. As of Friday evening, the fire was 50% contained.

Officials said three volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, and one structure was threatened.

According to the MFC, there were 35 fires reported in Mississippi on Friday.