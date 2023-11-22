JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters have a warning for property owners after an early morning house fire the day before Thanksgiving.

An abandoned home on Shamrock Drive is now a shell after the early morning fire. Neighbors said the home was abandoned about two months ago.

“I was walking down the hall, and I looked out the window, and I saw all these lights out here. Then I came outside and then I see the fire truck and thought, ‘Well, it’s a fire somewhere.’ Yeah, well, it’s been abandoned for a couple of months, and nobody’s been over there since. I haven’t seen anybody over there. I mean, there’s a couple up on this street that need to be torn down,” said Willie Williams, a neighbor.

As temperatures continue to drop, fire officials said homeless people are trying to find ways to stay warm through the night. Sometimes they use abandoned homes as a resource, which officials said creates a risk of house fires.

“We don’t want their houses to become damaged, because I’m sure if they’re inside, and they started the fire, then they will become damaged. So, those houses don’t need to be damaged, and our guys don’t mind the work. But when we are working, that means someone is losing property, and lives are being put at risk. So, we want to make sure that we are not doing that,” said Assistant Jackson Fire Chief Patrick Armon.

Armon said it’s the responsibility of the property owner to maintain and reduce the risk of people entering the home and starting fires.