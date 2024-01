NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire damaged a hunting camp in Adams County.

The Natchez Democrat reported the fire happened on Ellislie Plantation Road this weekend.

Dispatchers received a call around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30 about the building being fully engulfed in flames. They said the building was a total loss.

No one was injured during the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.