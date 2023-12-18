JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a former elementary school.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said four portable buildings at Woodville Heights Elementary School on McDowell Road were damaged by the fire.

Armon said crews received the first call on Sunday, December 17 just before midnight. They were able to put out the small fire and clear the scene with no major damage.

Armon said crews received the second call right before 5:00 a.m. on Monday, December 18. When firefighters arrived, the building was on fire, and two adjacent buildings had significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.